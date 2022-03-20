×
Tags: berlin | concert | ukraine | solidarity

Berlin Concert Draws 10,000 in Solidarity With Ukraine

Berlin Concert Draws 10,000 in Solidarity With Ukraine
Berlin: Singer Mia waves a flag with a peace sign at the "Sound of Peace" solidarity rally at the Brandenburg Gate. Numerous well-known artists perform on stage and demonstrate their support for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. Photo by: J'rg Carstensen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Sunday, 20 March 2022 12:16 PM

Some 10,000 people attended a concert in solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, police said, with the crowd waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion.

Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, many performers on the stage wore shades of blue and yellow, the colors of the flag. Musicians included Natalia Klitschko, a Ukrainian singer who is married to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

Jamala, a Ukrainian singer who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her song "1944" in 2016, was broadcast via videolink on a big screen, telling attendees that "music is a peaceful force."

"I think if all the musicians united it would be the strongest peace army in the world," she said to the crowd, listening under clear blue skies.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
2022-16-20
Sunday, 20 March 2022 12:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
