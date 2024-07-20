WATCH TV LIVE

Filing: Berkshire Sells around $1.48B Bank of America Shares

The exterior of a Bank of America on July 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Bank of America has reported a 7% decrease in revenue during its Second Quarter. The second-largest U.S. bank associated the drop in revenue with higher interest rates affecting lending business. (Brandon Bell/Getty)

Saturday, 20 July 2024 07:03 PM EDT

Berkshire Hathaway sold about 33.9 million shares of Bank of America for around $1.48 billion over multiple transactions this week, a regulatory filing showed.

After the sale, Berkshire owned about 999 million BofA shares.

Berkshire is one of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender's largest shareholder. It also invests in several other banks, including Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase

The conglomerate, owned by Warren Buffett, began investing in Bank of America in 2011, purchasing $5 billion of preferred stock plus warrants to buy 700 million common shares, at a time many investors worried about the bank's capital needs. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


