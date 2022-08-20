Berkeley Back to Segregation, Bans Whites in Person of Color House

White students are banned from occupying the common spaces in the Person of Color Theme House at the University of California, Berkeley, The College Fix reported.

Under a section marked "Guests in Common Spaces," the rules for the Person of Color Theme House, an off-campus housing option for UC Berkeley students, state: "White guests are not allowed in common spaces (see intro)."

The intro for the POC Theme House indicates that many students moved in "to be able to avoid white violence and presence." The rules continue, outlining that if a student does bring a guest, they should announce it to the house chatroom and note "if they are white."

The POC Theme House is part of the Berkeley Student Cooperative (BSC), which was established to provide affordable housing to Bay-area college students.

Since its establishment, the house has faced many internal issues. Former resident Manduhai Baatar wrote on Medium that the house is "known for its call-out culture, in which members are often criticized for their actions [for not] pursuing restorative justice.

"Several members have been criticized for being white/white passing, aligning themselves with whiteness, or allowing white violence in the house," Baatar added.

But Stephen Ross, the cooperative experience manager for the BSC, said that "neither the BSC nor the POC House has an official policy" excluding white visitors from common areas.

"White people can and do live in POC House, but the focus for POC House is providing a safe and supportive living environment for people of color," Ross says.

Adam Ratliff, assistant director of Media Relations for UC Berkeley, said that because a private landlord runs the BSC, it is "not the role of the campus" to comment on how the co-op operates.

"As this involves an off-campus, non-affiliated landlord, the campus has no ability under the Code of Student Conduct to discipline the landlord," Ratliff added.

The BSC's official anti-discrimination policy states that its residential facilities may not be restricted on the basis of "age, color, disability, gender, height, marital status, national origin, political persuasion, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status or weight."

The BSC offers other themed houses, including an African American Theme House and an LGBTQIA+ & Queer themed house.