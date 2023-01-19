'Boy Meets World' Actor Files Paperwork to Run for US House

Actor Ben Savage has filed paperwork for a potential run for Congress.

The "Boy Meets World" star seemingly hopes to run for California’s 30th Congressional District seat, which is currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff. Schiff may run for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has not announced whether she plans to run for reelection in 2024.

Savage filed documentation Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission for Ben Savage for Congress under the Democratic Party.

Savage ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022. He came in seventh place with 6.32% of the vote.

On his campaign website for West Hollywood City Council, Savage said that his reason for running was that "There are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest, and strong leadership to face them.

"The city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation, and the cost of housing. We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues. We need to restore faith in city government by offering reasonable, innovative, and compassionate solutions to the city's most pressing issues," Savage added.