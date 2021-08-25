Trump Blasts Dems' Jan. 6 Records Request as 'Distraction' From Biden Failures

Former President Donald Trump blasted Democrats seeking records from him and his family relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol as being a partisan distraction from the failures of President Joe Biden around the world and at home.

Trump wrote in a statement from his Save American PAC on Wednesday night:

"The leftist 'select committee' has further exposed itself as a partisan sham and waste of taxpayer dollars with a request that's timed to distract Americans from historic and global catastrophes brought on by the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats. "Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege. Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my administration and the patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation. "These Democrats only have one tired trick — political theater — and their latest request only reinforces that pathetic reality."

The former president was reacting to a letter sent by Democrats on the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

Several hundred Trump supporters stormed the federal building to try and disrupt a joint session of Congress to officially tally the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election.

Since the incident, more than 570 people have been charged by law enforcement.

The committee sent letters earlier in the day to several agencies including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the National Archives, asking for "all documents and communications related to efforts, plans, or proposals to contest the 2020 election results," The Hill reported.

The committee would be seeking records from "hundreds of people," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said this week, including lawmakers, relating to the riot which killed five people including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a different Capitol Police officer.

Thompson wrote in the letter sent to the agencies: