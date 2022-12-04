Netanyahu: Internet Spurring Antisemitism

Israel's Prime Minister-designate on Sunday said that antisemitism is "the oldest hatred," but the internet is spurring it along.

Appearing Sunday on "Meet the Press," Benjamin Netanyahu told host Chuck Todd, "It's the oldest, it's the oldest hatred, as I say, one of the oldest hatreds of humanity. It was wrong then; it's wrong now. But it's got an extra life probably in the United States and in other countries by the age of the internet. And I think that's the deeper phenomena that is happening here."

During his appearance, Netanyahu responded to a question about former President Donald Trump.

"Look," Todd said, "you've got a unique relationship with former President Trump. He has consistently flirted with some really fringe characters that spout this antisemitic behavior, that preach white supremacy and white nationalism, things like that. And he doesn't denounce it. He has yet to denounce Kanye West at all. He's yet to denounce being with a white supremacist a few days ago. Why does he have this difficulty, do you think?"

The prime minister-designate responded with a lengthy answer, but not before first qualifying his admiration of Trump. He then went on to add that "there are many, many blessings of the internet age, but it comes also with a curse. And the curse is polarization. In the case of antisemitism, it's the melding, the fusion of the antisemitism from the extreme radical left with the extreme radical right.

"I hope he sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it," Netanyahu added of Trump.

When asked if he'd support Trump as the next president, Netanyahu responded, he'd "deal with anyone who's elected president."