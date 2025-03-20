Netanyahu Gives Sen. Fetterman a Silver-Plated Beeper

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Sen. John Fetterman a silver-plated beeper — a reference to the pager bombings carried out in Lebanon last year — during the Pennsylvania Democrat's trip to Israel this week.

In September, Israel triggered explosive attacks across Lebanon against Hezbollah targets that wounded thousands of people and killed more than two dozen, including two children, using small explosives placed inside the batteries of pagers and other devices.

This was Fetterman's second trip to the country since he assumed office in 2023. He traveled with his wife, Gisele, to the prime minister's office in Jerusalem for a visit with Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

"During the warm and friendly meeting, the Prime Minister and his wife thanked Senator Fetterman and his wife for their consistent support of Israel since the outbreak of the war," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"This is a silver-plated beeper. The real beeper is like one-tenth the weight," Netanyahu said on Wednesday when giving the gift. "It's nothing, but it changes history."

Fetterman replied, "When that story broke, I was like, 'Oh I love it. I love it,' and now it's like, thank you for this."

Netanyahu previously gave President Donald Trump a golden pager on a golden plaque with the message, "To President Donald J. Trump, Our greatest friend and greatest ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."