Netanyahu on Fetterman: 'No Better Friend' to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., at a Wednesday press conference during the lawmaker's first visit to the Jewish state.

"We've been through dark times in these months of anguished war," Netanyahu said, according to The Hill. "During that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Senator John Fetterman."

Pro-Israel policy positions of Fetterman often have put him at odds with many in the progressive wing of his party.

"Thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage," Netanyahu said. "You just say it the way it is, and we appreciate this friendship at all times, but especially in these times."

Fetterman, who was clad in his signature hoodie, reiterated his support for Israel as it continues its retaliatory war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group's attack on Oct. 7.

"We stand with Israel at this time," he told Netanyahu. "I am so sorry for what has been done to this nation. It is an honor to be here today."

On Tuesday, Fetterman showed Israeli President Isaac Herzog a bracelet he was wearing that was given to him by families of victims killed during Hamas' attack on the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7 carnage.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Fetterman told the Israeli president he would not remove the bracelet until all hostages held by Hamas were released.

"I'm honored by those words, but I don't really believe I should be thanked for just doing my job," Fetterman said after Herzog thanked him. "It's been a very easy and clear choice throughout all of this, through everything your nation has been through after October 7. I've always wanted to be a very consistent voice throughout all this."

Netanyahu is under increasing pressure to negotiate a cease-fire with Hamas to secure the hostages' release, with his critics claiming that his reluctance to move forward on a deal stems from political considerations.