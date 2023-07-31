Netanyahu to Newsmax: Despite Tensions, Israel, US Strong Allies

The Biden administration has portrayed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud government coalition as "extreme," putting more strain on an already tense relationship.

But Netanyahu told Newsmax on Monday that despite all the differences, the United States is the best ally Israel has and vice versa.

"I think that the relationship is, according to them, as strong as it's ever been and possibly stronger in some areas in security, cooperation, intelligence sharing and so on," Netanyahu told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And just ask them. That's what they say.

"I think, by and large, this is true, but I'll tell you why. Because I think in the changing world, where we're entering this geometrically changing technological world, Israel is the best ally of the United States. The United States is definitely the best ally of Israel with all the differences that we can have. I think that relationship is sound. I think the dust will settle and it'll turn out to be the case."

Biden has yet to formally invite Netanyahu to the White House since voters put Netanyahu back in power in November. Biden did play host to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on July 18, although Herzog is part of the opposition Labor party. Biden did extend an invitation to Netanyahu for a face-to-face meeting on U.S. soil, but it is unknown where or when it will happen.

Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported July 18 it could take place during the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, which both leaders are expected to attend. The General Assembly gathering is set to start Sept. 13 and run through the rest of the month. Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.

"Through changing governments, changing administrations, Israel is the best ally that the United States has, and the United States is the irreplaceable ally with the state of Israel," Netanyahu said.

