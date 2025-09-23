Netanyahu: Destroying Iranian Axis 'Lies Before Us in Coming Year'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to dismantling the Iranian axis, speaking at a pre-Rosh Hashanah meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Monday.

"We are in a struggle in which we are overcoming our enemies, and we need to destroy the Iranian axis, and this is within our power," Netanyahu said. "This is what lies before us in the coming year, which can be a historic year for Israel's security."

The prime minister and the IDF General Staff Forum discussed the various challenges across multiple arenas and together raised a toast in honor of the Jewish New Year.

"I want to salute the tremendous effort you are making, the great successes you have achieved, the immense sacrifice and bravery of this generation—whom many eulogized, dismissing their commitment and combat capabilities," Netanyahu said. "They have proven to be a mighty generation that has endured very painful battles."

"I want to reiterate that we are determined to achieve all of our war objectives: not only the complete elimination of Hamas and the release of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, but also in other arenas, while opening opportunities for security, for victory and also for peace," he added.

Netanyahu said that success would depend on two key qualities — unity in moments of trial and resolve at all times — adding his hope that the coming year would be one of security and victory.