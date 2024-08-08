Bibi Apologizes for Oct. 7, Seeks Accountability

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Time magazine that he's "sorry" for missing the signs that led to the Oct. 7 attacks, but that now it's time to focus on defending against Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas.

"I am sorry, deeply, that something like this happened," he said. "And you always look back and you say, Could we have done things that would have prevented it? You'd have to be — how could you not?

"I've said that following the end of the war, there'll be an independent commission that will examine everything that happened before, and everybody will have to answer some tough questions, including me."

On his accountability, he told Time: "I think we'll examine all that, that question, and examine it in detail, exactly what happened. How did it happen? How did this failure of intelligence, operational capability and other policies that contributed? There'll be enough time to deal with it. But I think that dealing with it now is a mistake. We're in the midst of a war, a seven-front war. I think we have to concentrate on one thing: winning."

Claims he is concerned more about his longevity in power than the interests of the Israeli people are a "canard," the Israeli prime minister told Time.

"Being destroyed has bigger implications about Israel's security," he said. "I'd rather have bad press than a good obituary."

On an expected attack from Iran, Netanyahu said Israel is prepared to defend itself against Tehran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Hezbollah, he added, "has to consider the consequences of attacking Israel and opening a wider war with it. I think if they're contemplating it, they should think twice."

Not dealing with the militant group could mean a stronger Hezbollah, which is "very much on our minds, especially after Oct. 7," Netanyahu added.

"We're facing not merely Hamas. We're facing the broader Iran terror axis that includes Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah, the militias in the Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq and also the efforts that they're trying to do to create another front in the West Bank, in Judea and Samaria.

"So. we're facing a full-fledged Iranian axis, and we understand that we have to organize ourselves for a broader defense, which affects not only us but every country in the region, including our Arab partners."

The stronger Israel is, "the stronger your alliances are, the less likely you'll have to take military action, but in order to — but the Romans were right, if you want peace, prepare for war," he told Time.

Hezbollah looks increasingly like it may strike Israel dependent of Iran in the coming days, according to CNN.