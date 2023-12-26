Netanyahu Offers 3 Prerequisites for Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week outlined three prerequisites for peace in the region following months of war with Hamas.

Netanyahu, in an opinion piece published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, outlined the three: the destruction of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the deradicalization of Palestinian society.

"First, Hamas, a key Iranian proxy, must be destroyed. The U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and many other countries support Israel's intention to demolish the terror group," Netanyahu wrote.

"Second, Gaza must be demilitarized. Israel must ensure that the territory is never again used as a base to attack it," he added.

According to Netanyahu, this will involve creating "a temporary security zone" on Gaza's perimeter and a border inspection system to prevent weapons smuggling. He also claimed that expecting the Palestinian Authority to demilitarize Gaza "is a pipe dream."

"Third, Gaza will have to be deradicalized," the prime minster continued. "Schools must teach children to cherish life rather than death, and imams must cease to preach for the murder of Jews. Palestinian civil society needs to be transformed so that its people support fighting terrorism rather than funding it."

Netanyahu wrote that once these three goals are achieved, "Gaza can be rebuilt and the prospects of a broader peace in the Middle East will become a reality."