Watch Prime Minister Netanyahu in Exclusive Newsmax Interview

In a major global exclusive, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sits down today in Jerusalem with Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli prime minister's first in-depth interview since the start of the war in Iran.

You must watch this extraordinary and wide-ranging conversation you won't see anywhere else.

When to Watch:

5 PM ET Newsmax Interview With Benjamin Netanyahu

Tonight on Newsmax – Find It Here

Airing at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Newsmax's "The Big Take with Ed Henry," this powerful interview takes viewers inside the prime minister's office as history unfolds in real time.

Netanyahu speaks candidly about the ongoing war effort, detailing Israel's decisive military strategy and the high-stakes mission to locate and eliminate Iran's uranium capabilities and remaining missile systems.

He also addresses the critical geopolitical importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz secure and shares his perspective on how long the global conflict could continue.

In a revealing segment, Netanyahu discusses the role President Donald Trump has played in shaping this moment and the broader implications for international alliances.

The prime minister also breaks new ground by describing a shifting landscape in the Middle East, including an emerging alliance between Israel and key Arab states.

Beyond military and political strategy, he confronts deeply sensitive issues, including the persecution of Christians across the region and the recent dispute surrounding the closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday.

This is more than an interview — it's a rare and unfiltered look at the decisions shaping the future of the Middle East and the world.

Don't miss this historic broadcast, today at 5 p.m. Eastern time, only on Newsmax.