Netanyahu Hails IDF Operation in Jenin, Vows More Action

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the IDF operation in Jenin during a visit on Tuesday to a military forward base that was in charge of the complex counterterrorism operation.

Netanyahu hailed the Israel Defense Forces for eliminating "many terrorist infrastructures" and preventing more attacks originating from the Palestinian terror hub.

The prime minister stressed there would be more future IDF operations against the considerable terror network in the Jenin area.

"In these moments we are completing the mission, and I can say that our broad action in Jenin is not a one-time thing," the premier said. "We will continue as much as necessary to cut off terrorism. We will not allow Jenin to become a haven for terrorism," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu also commented on the recent car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

"Today there was a criminal terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that was stopped because an armed civilian intervened."

"Without such an intervention, the attack could have taken many lives …Whoever thinks such an attack will deter us from continuing to fight against terrorism is mistaken," he said.

More than 1,000 IDF soldiers took part in Operation Home and Garden in Jenin, which was reportedly the largest Israeli military West Bank operation of its kind in two decades.

The Israeli military eliminated at least ten terrorists and uncovered hidden weapon production facilities in Jenin. While largely successful, one IDF soldier was killed during the Israeli withdrawal from Jenin.

