Netanyahu Vows Imminent 'Painful Blows' on Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would “land additional and painful blows” on Hamas during Passover to increase pressure for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported Sunday.

In a video message ahead of Passover, Netanyahu framed the Israel-Hamas war in biblical terms, citing the rabbinic dictum that “in every generation, they rise up to destroy us” — and stating the absence of the hostages over the upcoming holiday “only strengthens our determination to bring them back.”

Israel launched its war on Hamas after the terror group’s Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel, in which close to 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were slain, and 253 were kidnapped. More than half are believed to remain, the outlet reported.

Recent talks between the two sides have stalled.

“Unfortunately, until now, all proposals for the release of our hostages have been rejected outright by Hamas,” Netanyahu said in the video, pushing back against growing domestic criticism that he has not done enough to secure their freedom, the outlet reported.

It is believed that 129 hostages abducted by Hamas remain in Gaza, and families of the hostages and other advocates have pressed the government to do more to reach a deal, the outlet noted.

“Instead of retreating from its extreme positions, Hamas builds on division within us,” Netanyahu declared. “It draws encouragement from the pressures directed at the Israeli government. As a result, it only tightens its conditions for the release of our hostages. Therefore, we will land additional and painful blows on it — and it will happen soon.”

“In the coming days, we will increase the military and diplomatic pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory,” he vowed.

Netanyahu's announcement came less than a day after he thanked U.S. lawmakers in the House of Representatives for passing a bill that grants $26 billion in military aid for Israel.

"The US Congress just overwhelmingly passed a much appreciated aid bill that demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization. Thank you friends, thank you America!" he reportedly wrote.