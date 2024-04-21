WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: benjamin netanyahu | hamas | passover

Netanyahu Vows Imminent 'Painful Blows' on Hamas

By    |   Sunday, 21 April 2024 02:24 PM EDT

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would “land additional and painful blows” on Hamas during Passover to increase pressure for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported Sunday.

In a video message ahead of Passover, Netanyahu framed the Israel-Hamas war in biblical terms, citing the rabbinic dictum that “in every generation, they rise up to destroy us” — and stating the absence of the hostages over the upcoming holiday “only strengthens our determination to bring them back.”

Israel launched its war on Hamas after the terror group’s Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel, in which close to 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were slain, and 253 were kidnapped. More than half are believed to remain, the outlet reported.

Recent talks between the two sides have stalled.

“Unfortunately, until now, all proposals for the release of our hostages have been rejected outright by Hamas,” Netanyahu said in the video,  pushing back against growing domestic criticism that he has not done enough to secure their freedom, the outlet reported.

It is believed that 129 hostages abducted by Hamas remain in Gaza, and families of the hostages and other advocates have pressed the government to do more to reach a deal, the outlet noted.

“Instead of retreating from its extreme positions, Hamas builds on division within us,” Netanyahu declared. “It draws encouragement from the pressures directed at the Israeli government. As a result, it only tightens its conditions for the release of our hostages. Therefore, we will land additional and painful blows on it — and it will happen soon.”

“In the coming days, we will increase the military and diplomatic pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory,” he vowed.

Netanyahu's announcement came less than a day after he thanked U.S. lawmakers in the House of Representatives for passing a bill that grants $26 billion in military aid for Israel.

"The US Congress just overwhelmingly passed a much appreciated aid bill that demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization. Thank you friends, thank you America!" he reportedly wrote.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "land additional and painful blows" on Hamas during Passover to increase pressure for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported Sunday.
benjamin netanyahu, hamas, passover
351
2024-24-21
Sunday, 21 April 2024 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved