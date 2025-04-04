WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: benjamin netanyahu | donald trump | visit | israel | iran | nuclear | war

Report: Netanyahu to Visit With Trump Monday at WH

By    |   Friday, 04 April 2025 08:09 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday to visit with President Donald Trump, reports Axios.

Trump told reporters Thursday the pair would "speak about Israel, and we'll speak about what's going on.

"That's another thing we'd like to get solved," he said, although he did not provide further details about the Israeli leader's trip.

The Axios report said Trump and Netanyahu will discuss the tariffs imposed by the U.S. president on Israel – 17% – the Iran nuclear crisis, and the war in Gaza.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday to visit with President Donald Trump, reports Axios.
benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, visit, israel, iran, nuclear, war, gaza
90
2025-09-04
Friday, 04 April 2025 08:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved