Report: Netanyahu to Visit With Trump Monday at WH

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday to visit with President Donald Trump, reports Axios.

Trump told reporters Thursday the pair would "speak about Israel, and we'll speak about what's going on.

"That's another thing we'd like to get solved," he said, although he did not provide further details about the Israeli leader's trip.

The Axios report said Trump and Netanyahu will discuss the tariffs imposed by the U.S. president on Israel – 17% – the Iran nuclear crisis, and the war in Gaza.