Netanyahu Autobiography Set for November Release

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is contending for the Israeli premiership again on Nov. 1, will publish his autobiography on Nov. 22 in both Israel and the United States.

"Bibi: My Story" will be released in Hebrew by Sella Meir Publishing's Shibolet Press and in English by Simon & Schuster. The autobiography is available for pre-order from Amazon in both languages.

"I am excited to share my story with you, in hopes that the peaks, hardships and takeaways that I have gathered along the way will prove inspirational to all those who seek to live a life of meaning," said Netanyahu in a statement announcing his memoir.

Netanyahu started writing the memoir manuscript "in the late-night hours, on the weekends and during long rides in Israel, as well as within the nine-month period in which he has been leading the Israeli opposition," Sella Meir Publishing said in a press release.

Netanyahu expresses "gratitude" in his book for the time away from the premiership that has allowed him to focus on writing his life story and contemplate his plans for the future.

"Born a year after the founding of the Jewish state, I have dedicated my life to combat the forces that seek its destruction and make peace with those that do not," Netanyahu stated.

"My story is one of tragedy and triumph, setbacks and successes, lessons learned, and loved ones cherished. It is woven with that of Israel, which has proven that faith and resolve can overcome insurmountable odds to forge a brilliant future," he said.

In a publicized book excerpt, Netanyahu revealed what went through his mind during one of the low moments of his political career – when the Likud party won only 12 parliamentary seats in the 2006 election, under Netanyahu's leadership.

"Our loss in 2006 was crushing, the worst in my career. The Likud had shrunk to 12 seats only, and even they were won narrowly," Netanyahu recalled.

After a close fight against Israel's current finance minister, Avigdor Lieberman, Netanyahu became the leader of the opposition, in what he saw was his "consolation prize."

Netanyahu described how he had thought he should be thankful for this achievement.

"I spoke holding my head high, whereas everyone – including the public, the political system and especially the media – thought that my story was over," he said.

Netanyahu described saying to his wife, Sara: "This time it really looks like the end. Maybe I'll just quit, and we can finally live our life."

Netanyahu described Sara as bring "rock solid" in this decisive moment.

"Bibi," Sara said, "this is our life."

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.