Climate Change Advocates Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Vacation on Superyacht

High-profile actor Ben Affleck and his companion, singer Jennifer Lopez, have spoken in depth about climate change and protecting the environment for years. However, the pair’s true commitment to those causes is now being questioned as the pair have been spotted vacationing aboard a $130 million superyacht in the Mediterranean.

According to Breitbart, the celebrity pair, who re-kindled their romance earlier this year, have been vacationing in the glamorous cities of Capri, Nerano and St. Tropez aboard a superyacht that is far from environmentally-friendly. EcoWatch.com points out ''a superyacht with a permanent crew, helicopter pad, submarines and pools emits about 7,020 tons of CO2 a year.''

Affleck, an Academy Award winner, has been lauded for his commitment to the environment. One publication celebrated his commitment to clean transportation. Luxiders.com singled-out the actor stating, ''The hybrid car he drives conserves energy and also drives cleaner and more efficiently, making it extremely environmentally friendly.''

Lopez, a multiple Grammy Award winner, is among the celebrities who have been deemed ''super-emitters'' by researchers, as she was estimated to have taken 77 flights, traveling 139,187 miles, and emitting 105 tons of carbon dioxide in a single year.

Stefan Gossling, the lead author of the study published in the Independent, called out celebrities like Affleck and Lopez whose actions don’t meet their alleged environmental commitments. ''It’s increasingly looking like the climate crisis can’t be addressed while a small but growing group of super-emitters continue to increase their energy consumption and portray such lifestyles as desirable through their social media channels,'' Gossling said.

Several years ago, Affleck and his longtime friend actor Matt Damon created educational videos to ''raise awareness of climate change,'' and urge the usage of ''alternative fuel sources.''

For her part, Lopez last year pushed the voting initiative, Vote Like A Madre, ''to bring awareness to the importance of climate change,'' according to a report by Harper’s Bazaar.