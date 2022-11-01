×
Tags: ben sasse | university of florida | mori hosseini

University of Florida Board of Trustees 'OKs' Ben Sasse as School President

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 06:00 PM EDT

The University of Florida's board of trustees unanimously approved Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., as the school's next president despite ongoing student protests.

After hours of questioning the senator, the vote took place. On Nov. 10, Sasse's nomination will go before the State University System of Florida's board of governors.

Sasse is expected to take the position in 2023 after he resigns from the Senate.

"I am grateful for the Board of Trustees' unanimous vote and for the endorsement of our shared vision to make the University of Florida a world-changing institution and a pioneer in higher education," Sasse said in a statement.

The university's search committee announced in early October that Sasse was the lone finalist for the position after a months-long search.

"The Board's nomination reflects our confidence that Dr. Ben Sasse is the right leader to sustain UF's momentum as one of the nation's top five public universities," said Mori Hosseini, chairman of the board of trustees. "Dr. Sasse stands ready to lead UF through a dynamic period in our history, and he has the right combination of experience and innovative thinking that will propel UF to the next level of leadership nationally and globally."

Students at the school expressed opposition to Sasse, mainly because of his conservative beliefs.

During his appearance on campus in early October, he was met with loud chants with students rallying outside of the board meeting room. The university's faculty senate also passed a resolution of no confidence last week.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

