Sen. Sasse Expected to Resign, Lead University of Florida

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., will reportedly resign his post by the end of the year to head the State University System of Florida, according to one of his former staffers.

KFAB talk radio host Ian Swanson reported on Thursday that Sasse "will imminently announce his intent to resign from the U.S. Senate to pursue another opportunity in higher education. While the process could take a bit, the announcements are expected 'imminently.'"

Swanson also said he was "told to expect the resignation to actually be made official in December."

The "University of Florida announced Sasse as the sole finalist to be the 13th president of the UF System," Swanson added. "His resignation would be made official upon confirmation by the Board of Trustees, likely in December."

Rahul Patel, who chairs the university's Presidential Search Committee, confirmed Sasse's selection as the "sole finalist" for the post in a formal announcement.

"This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family. Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector."

According to Nebraska law, "When a vacancy occurs in the representation of the State of Nebraska in the Senate of the United States, the office shall be filled by the Governor. The Governor shall appoint a suitable person possessing the qualifications necessary for senator to fill such vacancy."