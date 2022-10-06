×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben sasse | senate | university of florida

Sen. Sasse Expected to Resign, Lead University of Florida

Sen. Sasse Expected to Resign, Lead University of Florida
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 06 October 2022 05:06 PM EDT

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., will reportedly resign his post by the end of the year to head the State University System of Florida, according to one of his former staffers.

KFAB talk radio host Ian Swanson reported on Thursday that Sasse "will imminently announce his intent to resign from the U.S. Senate to pursue another opportunity in higher education. While the process could take a bit, the announcements are expected 'imminently.'"

Swanson also said he was "told to expect the resignation to actually be made official in December."

The "University of Florida announced Sasse as the sole finalist to be the 13th president of the UF System," Swanson added. "His resignation would be made official upon confirmation by the Board of Trustees, likely in December."

Rahul Patel, who chairs the university's Presidential Search Committee, confirmed Sasse's selection as the "sole finalist" for the post in a formal announcement.

"This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family. Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector."

According to Nebraska law, "When a vacancy occurs in the representation of the State of Nebraska in the Senate of the United States, the office shall be filled by the Governor. The Governor shall appoint a suitable person possessing the qualifications necessary for senator to fill such vacancy."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., will reportedly resign his post by the end of the year to head the State University System of Florida, according to one of his former staffers. KFAB talk radio host Ian Swanson reported on Thursday that Sasse "will imminently announce his intent to ...
ben sasse, senate, university of florida
247
2022-06-06
Thursday, 06 October 2022 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved