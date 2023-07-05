×
Will Ben & Jerry's Be the Next Bud Light?

By    |   Wednesday, 05 July 2023 08:58 PM EDT

Social media users are calling for a Bud Light-style boycott of Ben & Jerry's after the ice cream brand tweeted on the Fourth of July that "the US exists on stolen Indigenous land."

On Independence Day, the company's official Twitter account called on customers to commit to "returning" indigenous land starting "with Mount Rushmore," resulting in a firestorm of criticism.

"Ah, the Fourth of July," began the press release to which the tweet linked. "Who doesn't love a good parade, some tasty barbecue, and a stirring fireworks display? The only problem with all that, though, is that it can distract from an essential truth about this nation's birth: The U.S. was founded on stolen Indigenous land.

"This year, let's commit to returning it. Here's why we need to start with Mount Rushmore."

Following the tweet, a near-instantaneous wave of criticism flooded in with calls to boycott the ice cream maker.

One such critique came from Jeremy Redfern, the press secretary of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"No it doesn't," Redfern replied to the tweet claiming the U.S. exists on stolen land.

"Make @benndjerrys Bud Light again," songwriter John Rich tweeted.

In 2021, Ben & Jerry's faced boycotts after it said it would no longer sell ice cream in Israel's "Occupied Palestinian Territory," referring to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Social media users are calling for a Bud Light-style boycott of Ben & Jerry's after the ice cream brand tweeted on the Fourth of July that "the US exists on stolen Indigenous land."
