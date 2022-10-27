×
Tags: ben hodges | ukraine | military | russia | war

Retired US Gen.: Ukraine Could Push Russia Back to Pre-war Positions by End of Year

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:09 AM EDT

Ukraine's military could push Russia back to Feb. 23 positions within two months, according to retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe.

His comments were posted in a report by The New Voice of Ukraine, which attributed it to a Hodges' interview with Mark Feygin, a former Russian politician, who does numerous YouTube reports on the war.

"I believe that Ukrainian troops will push them [Russians] to Feb. 23 lines within two months, and they will liberate Crimea by next summer," he said.

"I hope that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as it does now, and that all sanctions will remain in place. I think the Kremlin understands this."

Hodges maintained Russia's war has failed, and the only thing left for Moscow is to try delay its inevitable defeat.

In September Hodges warned that the U.S. would deliver a "devastating strike" against Russia's military if the country's president, Vladimir Putin, attacked Ukraine with nuclear weapons, according to the Daily Mail.

Hodges qualified that while a response from the U.S. "may not be nuclear," if Putin were to use such weapons against Ukraine, the U.S. could "destroy the Black Sea Fleet or destroy Russian bases in Crimea."

Hodges' comments came after the Russian leader sent shock waves around the world when he warned that he was not bluffing about the use of nuclear weapons.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
