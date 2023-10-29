Ben Carson Endorses Trump for President

Dr. Ben Carson, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, endorsed Donald Trump in a speech in Iowa on Sunday, introducing the former president and leading 2024 Republican candidate as "my friend and your friend, and a friend of America," The Hill reported.

"As I stand here today, I want to offer my most confident and full endorsement of Donald J. Trump," said Carson, who served in Trump's administration as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He said that Trump "believes in our freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms. So we can fix our country, and we can make America great again. And President Donald J. Trump is the person to do that."

Carson said Trump has "the courage to take on the political establishment, despite the risk of great personal and financial loss." "Donald Trump lost millions, if not billions, of dollars," Carson said. "And he's been attacked constantly and demonized. And yet, he's still there. They haven't gotten rid of him. They're trying to do everything in their power to get rid of [him] because he's the biggest threat to the administrative state and to the swamp." Carson reiterated his endorsement of Trump in a post on X on Sunday: "Our nation is in desperate need of strong leadership. A President who fights for the American people, our freedoms, our safety, and our future. Donald J. Trump is that leader and I am proud to give him my full endorsement for President of the United States today. Join me in this fight to Make America Great Again!"