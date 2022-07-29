Ben Carson Challenging CRT With Free K-5 Curriculum

Ben Carson told Breitbart's podcast on Friday that his new organization is launching a free children's curriculum to counter critical race theory and woke educators.

The American Cornerstone Institute's Little Patriots program is a resource for kindergartners through the fifth grade to learn about American history without divisive racial premises, according to Carson.

"We decided to put together a learning program at American Cornerstone, which is a think-tank-slash-do-tank, that means we don't just think about stuff, we actually do things to solve problems," the former Republican presidential candidate explained.

The Little Patriots program's latest feature is "Star Spangled Adventures," which Carson described as "a free cartoon series ... perfect for private and public schools."

Later in the podcast, Carson criticized the current state of education in the U.S., arguing that all it does "is create resentment and animosity between people."

"They are teaching white kids that they're oppressors and making them feel guilty, teaching Black kids and minorities that they're victims and that the system is stacked up against them, that no matter what you do, you're going to be at a disadvantage," Carson claimed.

Carson also pointed out the national security concerns that arise from the government supporting an anti-American curriculum, emphasizing that "a house divided against itself cannot stand."

"We can't be brought down by China or Russia or North Korea or Iran, or any other place, but we can be brought down from inside," Carson stated.

"That is what's in the process of happening, right now, driving wedges between us on the basis of race, which is the easiest one, but also on the basis of income, age, political affiliation, religion, gender. You name it, people are driving those wedges, and it is having the effect that they want," he added.