Ben Carson: Trump Doesn't Surround Himself With 'Yes People'

Dr. Ben Carson, who served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Donald Trump, said his former boss “does not like to surround himself with ‘yes’ people” — including on the issue of abortion laws.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Carson recounted that although he has supported national legislation, Trump encourages other points of view.

“President Trump does not like to surround himself with ‘yes’ people,” Carson said. “And he likes to have healthy discussions about things and recognize that in terms of saving the lives of unborn he has done more than any other president. So I give him much credit for that.”

Trump in April said he believes abortion law should be decided by the states in the wake off the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In his Sunday interview, Carson said he's with Trump on the issue.

“I think I agree completely with his idea of shifting it to the states,” he told CNN. “And the reason that it should be shifted to the states because the discussions can take place between the legislators and the people. That’s where it’s supposed to be. That’s where it should have been in the first place.”

Carson endorsed Trump in 2016 after he ended his own bid for the White House. He later was tapped to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

On Sunday, Carson said he hasn’t talked with Trump about being his running mate in November — but said he’d be more than willing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I would certainly be willing to discuss policies, the differences,” Carson said.

“You know we have a unique situation where you have juxtaposed two different administrations with different philosophies. And people can see how that one feel versus how did the other feel and I would love to debate with, with her or with anyone.”

Carson also expressed confidence that Black voters are increasingly supportive of Trump.

“I think it’ll be higher than it was before,” he said.

An election exit poll showed that 8% of Black voters cast their ballot for Trump in the 2016 election.