Tags: ben cardin | senator | maryland | democrat

Maryland Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin to Retire

Monday, 01 May 2023 01:55 PM EDT

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., will not seek reelection in 2024, The Washington Post reported, likely creating a highly competitive Democrat primary to replace him.

Cardin, 79, has served in the Senate since 2007, providing a generally reliable vote for Democrats but also willing to cut bipartisan deals when needed, Politico noted.

He began his career in the Maryland General Assembly in the 1960s and was elected to the U.S. House in 1986. 

"The most senior federal lawmaker in the Maryland delegation, Cardin has also quarterbacked statewide priorities such as protecting the Chesapeake Bay, while hoping to broaden national clean air and water environmental initiatives," The Washington Post wrote. 

Cardin is a senior member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Cardin's announcement will almost certainly jolt the Old Line State's congressional delegation and political apparatus," Politico wrote. "Democrats from all corners will consider running for a safe seat that's also within driving distance of the Capitol — as plum a gig as you'll find in politics."

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone are among those rumored to be considering runs. 

Cardin will remain Maryland's senior senator until his term ends in 2025, giving him time to finish major priorities, The Washington Post reported.

Cardin joins Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in announcing plans recently to not run for reelection.

Newsfront
Monday, 01 May 2023 01:55 PM
