Indigenous Chief Wants 'Stolen' Ben & Jerry's HQ Land

The recent controversy surrounding Ben & Jerry's and its calls to reclaim "stolen Indigenous land" is heating up.

An Indigenous tribe, descended from the Native American nation, originally controlled the Vermont territory where the ice cream giant's headquarters is located, and its chief wants it back, Newsweek reported Friday.

According to the report, Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation — one of four descended from the Abenaki that are recognized in Vermont — said his tribe was "always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands."

Ben & Jerry's has yet to reach out.

Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday called for the United States to return the "stolen Indigenous land" it was founded on, both in a press release on its website and on social media.

"This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it," the company stated on Twitter.

The company's statement called for the U.S. to "start with Mount Rushmore."

"What is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom?" the statement reads. "The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights."

The comments drew heavy criticism, with many comparing it to Bud Light's transgender marketing disaster. The New York Post reported Thursday that the Ben & Jerry's parent company, Unilever, lost $2.5 billion in market cap amid calls for a boycott.

Newsweek reported that maps have also brought to light that before colonization, the Abenaki controlled an area that stretched from the northern border of Massachusetts in the south to New Brunswick, Canada, in the north, and from the St. Lawrence River in the west to the East Coast.

That area includes southern Burlington, Vermont, home of Ben & Jerry's headquarters.

Asked if his tribe would want to see Ben & Jerry's hand over the property to Indigenous people, Stevens said, "We are always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands throughout our traditional territories and providing opportunities to uplift our communities."

Although his tribe "has not been approached in regards to any land back opportunities from Ben & Jerry's," Stevens told Newsweek, "if and when we are approached, many conversations and discussions will need to take place to determine the best path forward for all involved."