×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben andjerrys | indigenous tribe | abenaki

Indigenous Chief Wants 'Stolen' Ben & Jerry's HQ Land

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 10:45 AM EDT

The recent controversy surrounding Ben & Jerry's and its calls to reclaim "stolen Indigenous land" is heating up.

An Indigenous tribe, descended from the Native American nation, originally controlled the Vermont territory where the ice cream giant's headquarters is located, and its chief wants it back, Newsweek reported Friday.

According to the report, Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation — one of four descended from the Abenaki that are recognized in Vermont — said his tribe was "always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands."

Ben & Jerry's has yet to reach out.

Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday called for the United States to return the "stolen Indigenous land" it was founded on, both in a press release on its website and on social media.

"This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it," the company stated on Twitter.

The company's statement called for the U.S. to "start with Mount Rushmore."

"What is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom?" the statement reads. "The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights."

The comments drew heavy criticism, with many comparing it to Bud Light's transgender marketing disaster. The New York Post reported Thursday that the Ben & Jerry's parent company, Unilever, lost $2.5 billion in market cap amid calls for a boycott.

Newsweek reported that maps have also brought to light that before colonization, the Abenaki controlled an area that stretched from the northern border of Massachusetts in the south to New Brunswick, Canada, in the north, and from the St. Lawrence River in the west to the East Coast.

That area includes southern Burlington, Vermont, home of Ben & Jerry's headquarters.

Asked if his tribe would want to see Ben & Jerry's hand over the property to Indigenous people, Stevens said, "We are always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands throughout our traditional territories and providing opportunities to uplift our communities."

Although his tribe "has not been approached in regards to any land back opportunities from Ben & Jerry's," Stevens told Newsweek, "if and when we are approached, many conversations and discussions will need to take place to determine the best path forward for all involved."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The recent controversy surrounding Ben & Jerry's and its calls to reclaim "stolen Indigenous land" is heating up.
ben andjerrys, indigenous tribe, abenaki
425
2023-45-07
Friday, 07 July 2023 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved