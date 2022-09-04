×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Bed | Bath | Beyond | CFO | dies

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Plunges to Death at New York's Jenga Tower - Reports

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Plunges to Death at New York's Jenga Tower - Reports
(AP)

Sunday, 04 September 2022 09:44 AM EDT

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from the 18th floor of New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.

Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. He previously worked as CFO for cosmetics brand Avon in London and had a 20-year stint with Procter & Gamble, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Police were called to 56 Leonard Street near Church Street around 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), where an unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New York Post.

Bed Bath and Beyond and the New York Police Department did not immediately respond to emails and calls for comment.

On Aug. 16, Arnal, sold 55,013 shares in the company, Reuters' calculations showed based on SEC filings.

The big-box chain - once considered a so-called "category killer" in home and bath goods - has seen its fortunes falter after an attempt to sell more of its own brand, or private label, goods.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would close 150 stores, cut jobs and overhaul its merchandising strategy in an attempt to turn around its money-losing business.

Bed Bath & Beyond forecast a bigger-than-expected 26% slump in same-store sales for the second quarter and said it would retain its buybuy Baby business, which it had put up for sale.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from the 18th floor of New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. He previously worked as CFO...
Bed, Bath, Beyond, CFO, dies
232
2022-44-04
Sunday, 04 September 2022 09:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved