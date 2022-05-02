Backlash After Harvard Student Paper Endorses Boycotting Israel

The editorial board of The Harvard Crimson endorsed the controversial boycotting, divesting, and sanctioning (BDS) movement against Israel on Friday, causing substantial backlash from Jewish groups and university alumni.

The Crimson, run by Harvard undergraduates and one of the U.S.’s oldest campus newspapers, initially held a neutral stance on the movement before backing the Palestine Solidarity Committee’s crusade against Israeli products and media.

"We are proud to finally lend our support to both Palestinian liberation and BDS — and we call on everyone to do the same," the board wrote.

"We first and foremost wish to extend our sincere support to those who have been and continue to be subject to violence in occupied Palestine, as well as to any and all civilians affected by the region’s bellicosity," it further read.

The paper also praised an art display organized by the campus’ pro-Palestine committee, which it described as directing attention toward the alleged "property and land confiscations, citizenship denials, movement restrictions, and unlawful killings" by Israel against Palestinians.

"Art is a potent form of resistance, and we are humbled by our peers’ passion and skill," the board said, later referring to laws against the BDS movement as "America’s favorite First Amendment blindspot."

Immediate reaction to the decision caused a storm on social media. After receiving backlash, Crimson editorial chair Orlee Marini-Rapoport, who is Jewish, came to the paper’s defense.

"Yesterday, the Board overturned a decades-old precedent; for the first time, we announced our support of BDS. I encourage you to read our editorial. I’m so proud to be part of this thoughtful group," she wrote on Twitter.

Israeli human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky responded with emotional criticism of Marini-Rapoport and the Harvard editorial board.

"You being Jewish doesn’t excuse you from being an idiot or racist," tweeted Ostrovsky. "Seemingly an Ivy League education can’t buy you class."

Newsmax reached out to the Anti-Defamation League regarding the Harvard paper’s decision and was directed to several statements from group director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

"Contrary to its claims, endorsing BDS does nothing to help Palestinians and only serves to delegitimize Israel’s existence, and isolate and intimidate the Jewish community, especially on campus," Greenblatt posted in a Twitter thread on April 29.

"Before publishing blanket statements on such complex and important issues ... [The Crimson] editors should check their own blind spots in this matter and ask why they deem it necessary to expressly single out the State of Israel," Greenblatt said.