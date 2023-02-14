×
Tags: bbc | china | ads | huawei | deadline

BBC Defends Ads for China

The BBC Building
The BBC Building in London (Mike Clegg/Dreamstime.com)

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 02:32 PM EST

The BBC is defending its advertising produced for Chinese state media and the corporation Huawei amid criticism, saying that the work is vital for funding international journalism.

Deadline reported in December that BBC StoryWorks has yearslong ties to China Global Television Network, which is banned from broadcasting in the United Kingdom, and to the corporation Huawei, which has been sanction by the U.K. and the U.S. due to national security concerns.

Sean O'Hara, the executive vice president in charge of advertising at the BBC, said in a memo to a British legislator, which was obtained by Deadline, that the broadcaster covers China "without fear or favor."

He added: "The commercial income generated from advertising provides vital investment in BBC News, ensuring that we are able to sustain our global network of journalists and continue to bring independent and impartial news to the U.K. and beyond. I'd like to assure you that it has no influence on our editorial output."

O'Hara also wrote: "All of our activity is subject to a rigorous compliance process, and in the case of the content we have created for Huawei and for CGTN, was referred for senior editorial approval outside of the division. Each decision is made on a case-by-case basis and is considered within the context of the situation at the time."

However, one source told Deadline: "I have always been extremely uncomfortable with these relationships. Management showed complete disregard for the views of reporters with decades of experience in the region and an understanding of the impact of what StoryWorks was doing."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
260
2023-32-14
Tuesday, 14 February 2023 02:32 PM
