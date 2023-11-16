Palestine Protest Holds Up UCSF Organ Transplants

A pro-Palestine protest on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco is preventing people from transporting organs needed for emergency transplants, ABC's KGO-TV 7 reported.

The University of California, San Fransisco, said Thursday evening that three couriers trying to deliver organs for transplants were caught up in the delays, and at least one surgery was canceled.

"We expect there will be more problems with patients in the afternoon who are trying to arrive now for surgery," explained Garrett Roll, an associate professor of transplant surgery at the school.

The news comes in the wake of the massive protest, where demonstrators have called for a cease-fire in Israel's invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, a retaliation for the group's deadly Oct. 7 attack.

Bay Bridge serves as a critical commuter route into the city, which is currently hosting the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.