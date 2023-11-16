×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bay bridge | protest | israel | demonstration | organs | transplants | emergency

Palestine Protest Holds Up UCSF Organ Transplants

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 09:57 PM EST

A pro-Palestine protest on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco is preventing people from transporting organs needed for emergency transplants, ABC's KGO-TV 7 reported.

The University of California, San Fransisco, said Thursday evening that three couriers trying to deliver organs for transplants were caught up in the delays, and at least one surgery was canceled.

"We expect there will be more problems with patients in the afternoon who are trying to arrive now for surgery," explained Garrett Roll, an associate professor of transplant surgery at the school.

The news comes in the wake of the massive protest, where demonstrators have called for a cease-fire in Israel's invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, a retaliation for the group's deadly Oct. 7 attack.

Bay Bridge serves as a critical commuter route into the city, which is currently hosting the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A pro-Palestine protest on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco is preventing people from transporting organs needed for emergency transplants, ABC's KGO-TV 7 reported.
bay bridge, protest, israel, demonstration, organs, transplants, emergency, delays
150
2023-57-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 09:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved