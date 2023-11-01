×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bats | virus | covid | lab

NIH-Funded US Lab Tested SARS-Like Virus on Bats in 2018

By    |   Wednesday, 01 November 2023 01:26 PM EDT

A Montana laboratory funded by the National Institutes of Health and overseen by Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2018 infected 12 Egyptian fruit bats with a SARS-like virus called WIV1 shipped from the Wuhan lab thought to be the source of the COVID pandemic, according to a paper published on the research and uncovered by a taxpayer watchdog group.

The paper, SARS-Like Coronavirus WIV1-CoV Does Not Replicate in Egyptian Fruit Bats, was published in 2018 in the journal Viruses, according to the White Coat Waste Project.

The research, which involved injecting bats from a Maryland zoo with the WIV1-coronavirus and then euthanizing them to analyze their organs, was a joint venture between Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborator Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina and the NIH's Rocky Mountain Lab.

Researchers said the virus did not "cause a robust infection" and "observed very limited evidence of virus replication."

White Coast Waste Project founder Anthony Bellotti said the probe "has uncovered the real-life horror story of how a shady roadside zoo whose curator was an NIH animal experimenter shipped off bats to a deadly government virus lab overseen by Dr. Fauci to be infected with a coronavirus obtained directly from the Wuhan lab that experts believe caused COVID."

Many lawmakers have called for Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who oversaw the U.S.' response to the COVID pandemic, to be put in jail for allegedly lying to Congress about the virus' origins.

"In public he's saying, 'Oh, if you say it came from the lab, you're a conspiracy theorist, you're crazy, it's a fringe theory,' " Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said last month. "But in private, he's saying … 'We're very concerned because the virus appears to be manipulated. And we're also very concerned because we know they're doing gain of function research in Wuhan.' "

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Montana laboratory funded by the National Institutes of Health and overseen by Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2018 infected 12 Egyptian fruit bats with a SARS-like virus called WIV1 shipped from the Wuhan lab thought to be the source of the COVID pandemic.
bats, virus, covid, lab
312
2023-26-01
Wednesday, 01 November 2023 01:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved