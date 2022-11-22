×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bats | cold | fall

Bats Falling to Ground in NYC's Central Park Due to Cold

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 November 2022 05:49 PM EST

Bats are falling to the ground in Manhattan’s Central Park due to cold temperatures, officials told PIX11.

Visitors to the park are being advised not to approach the bats, as urban park rangers are the properly equipped to help bats dealing with the "shock from sudden cold," according to Central Park.

The Parks Department said that "this behavior [among bats] isn't uncommon during the fall as temperatures fluctuate drastically. It gets too cold for their muscles and their activity slows. As temps rise throughout the day, so will their body temperature."

At that point, NBC New York explained the bats get warm enough, then soon fly away.

There are nine types of bats in New York State, according to the Central Park Conservancy, PIX11 reported. 

Central Park is home to two main types of bats: Tree-roosting bats, which migrate south in the winter; and cave-roosting ones, which hibernate in the winter. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The cold temperatures are wreaking havoc with bats in New York City's Central Park. According to local TV reports, the bats are falling from the sky and other above-ground locales, because of the early winter.
bats, cold, fall
151
2022-49-22
Tuesday, 22 November 2022 05:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved