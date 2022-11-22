Bats Falling to Ground in NYC's Central Park Due to Cold

Bats are falling to the ground in Manhattan’s Central Park due to cold temperatures, officials told PIX11.

Visitors to the park are being advised not to approach the bats, as urban park rangers are the properly equipped to help bats dealing with the "shock from sudden cold," according to Central Park.

The Parks Department said that "this behavior [among bats] isn't uncommon during the fall as temperatures fluctuate drastically. It gets too cold for their muscles and their activity slows. As temps rise throughout the day, so will their body temperature."

At that point, NBC New York explained the bats get warm enough, then soon fly away.

There are nine types of bats in New York State, according to the Central Park Conservancy, PIX11 reported.

Central Park is home to two main types of bats: Tree-roosting bats, which migrate south in the winter; and cave-roosting ones, which hibernate in the winter.