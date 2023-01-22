×
Shooting at Baton Rouge Nightclub; 12 Injured

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Sunday, 22 January 2023 09:27 PM EST

Louisiana authorities announced Sunday that a dozen people were injured in a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub.

According to KHOU, police say one of the victims is in critical condition and that the attack, which occurred early Sunday morning, may have been "targeted."

"This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts. We believe that this was a targeted event, where someone was specifically targeted and others were injured in that process," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

At 1:30 a.m., shots were fired at the Dior Bar & Lounge. Nearby officers responded to the call immediately. Upon arrival, officers performed lifesaving care until medical technicians arrived.

"We believe their immediate response prevented further injuries," Paul added.

So far, no arrests have been made. The police chief urged during a press conference Sunday evening that anyone with information contact the department immediately.

"There is someone who knows something," Paul said. "Do the right thing. You can save the next incident, because it is obvious that this person has total disregard for life."

Police did not disclose how many victims are believed to have been targeted or comment on the number of shooters.

"I do understand the interest and everybody wanting information, but remember ... we have to get this right," Paul stated. "And sometimes, getting it right means I can't give information right now."

Last week, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome met with mayors of other major U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., to discuss crime. She called the shooting "a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked. We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


