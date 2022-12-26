Poll Finds Half of Americans Escape to Bathroom for Peace

A new poll finds more than half of Americans are escaping to their bathrooms for some peace and quiet.

The survey, run by OnePoll on behalf of Masonite, found 51% of Americans head to their bathrooms for some peace, StudyFinds reported. Additionally, the survey also found a direct relationship with the amount of alone time sought to run in accordance with the number of people in a house.

The methodology was a random double opt-in survey of 2,000 people. It was conducted from Nov. 1-2.