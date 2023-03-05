×
Girls Beat Boys, Denied Trophy

basketball hoop

(Getty)

Sunday, 05 March 2023 10:36 PM EST

A group of fifth grade girls in Hoover, Alabama, that was forced to play basketball against boys in a recreational youth league were not recognized as champions even though they won the league title. Instead, the trophy was given to the boys who lost.

The girls, who played in a competitive girls' league for three years representing Spain Park, according to AL.com, were informed that they were not able to continue to use Hoover gyms for practice without joining the city's youth recreational league and playing with boys.

Jayme Mashayekh, whose daughter was on the winning team, said that “playing the boys was a challenge they rose to meet. It made them better players and a better team.”

However, Mashayekh posted to Facebook that the girls were told before the championship game that if they won, they could not have the trophy.

"Excuse me? What? What did they do to get disqualified? Did they not pay their dues? Did they not play up a level in competition? Oh, it's because they're GIRLS?!?! So sure enough these 5th grade girls played their hearts out, left it all on the floor and battled their male counterparts only to be told, 'No, I'm sorry you don't count.'"

Mashayekh updated her post later saying, "The City of Hoover and the Hoover Rec Center have reached out to make things right for the girls. Thank you for all your support and hopefully this will be a step in the right direction for more/better access to facilities and opportunities for our female athletes."

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice gave a statement to AL.com, saying, "On Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, the City of Hoover and the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board became aware of concerns about a recent youth basketball tournament. We are currently working to provide proper recognition to all the teams that were successful in that tournament. Also, we are reviewing the full extent of what occurred to ensure all future programs are handled appropriately."

Newsfront
