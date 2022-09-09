×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: baseball | sports | mlb | rulechanges

MLB Players Group Comes Out Against Rules Changes

baseball player swings at a ball

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Friday in Philadelphia. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 09 September 2022 10:23 PM EDT

The MLB Players Association issued a statement opposing big changes to the league after a set of rules passed despite opposition from the group's representatives, ESPN reported.

On Friday, the MLB approved a ban on defensive shifts, the implementation of a pitch clock and an expansion to the size of bases after a joint committee made up of one umpire, four players and six ownership-level representatives voted to pass them.

But comments Friday evening by the players association indicate every single one of their representatives voted against the shift and pitch clock measures. The pitch clock has experienced a long test run in the minor leagues.

"Players live the game — day in and day out. On-field rules and regulations impact their preparation, performance and, ultimately, the integrity of the game itself. Player leaders from across the league were engaged in on-field rules negotiations through the Competition Committee, and they provided specific and actionable feedback on the changes proposed by the Commissioner's Office," the statement read.

"Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern that players raised, and as a result, players on the Competition Committee voted unanimously against the implementation of the rules covering defensive shifts and the use of a pitch timer," it added.

The MLB has argued its new rules "will return the game to a more traditional aesthetic" by encouraging more balls to be in play and speeding up the game.

According to the new pitch rules, the ball must be delivered to the home plate within 15 seconds when there are no runners on base and 20 seconds when at least one runner is on base.

"The players' point of view is that we would rather move slowly ... and keep making changes if we needed to, in a stricter direction, as opposed to going all the way strict and working backward from there," Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The MLB Players Association issued a statement opposing big changes to the league after a set of rules passed despite opposition from the group's representatives, ESPN reported.
baseball, sports, mlb, rulechanges
318
2022-23-09
Friday, 09 September 2022 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved