Baseball Strikes Out in Ratings While Trying to Draw the 'Woke'

Major League Baseball has been unable to capture an audience of 300,000 viewers over the past two weeks, according to Sports Media Watch.

According the the site, the Brewers-Phillies game last weekend on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball averaged a 0.7 rating and 1.11 million viewers. That was almost half the viewership the same weekend last year when the Padres-Dodgers played on ESPN and ESPN2 drawing 2.01 million sets of eyeballs.

ESPN's regular season coverage is now almost all Sunday night games, and no other games in the two-week time span hit 300,000 viewers either.

Only ESPN’s Virginia Tech-Tennessee college softball game, airing on April 21, was able to surpass that number at 343,000. It aired in the time slot that once hosted the MLB's Wednesday Night Baseball.

On other channels, FS1 got a 0.12 rating and 202,000 viewers for a White Sox-Twins game last weekend, and TBS saw 206,000 and 234,000 televisions tuned in to two Tuesday night games. The Braves-Dodgers met two weeks ago, and the Mets-Cardinals this past week.

That was an improvement over the season premier of the Padres-Giants game, which had 173,000 viewers.

"The rough start to the 2022 season comes on the heels of the woke league’s terrible 2021 ratings," writes Breitbart's Warner Todd Huston. "Last year’s All-Star Game, for instance, earned its second-lowest ratings of all-time."

That came after the game was moved from Atlanta to Denver and also moved the MLB draft out of Georgia after the state passed a new voting law disfavored by Democrats, including former gubernatorial candidate and Georgia political operative Stacey Abrams