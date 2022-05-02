×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: baseball | mlb | woke | tv ratings

Baseball Strikes Out in Ratings While Trying to Draw the 'Woke'

Baseball Strikes Out in Ratings While Trying to Draw the 'Woke'
A Baltimore Orioles fan sits alone against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 01, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 02 May 2022 07:42 PM

Major League Baseball has been unable to capture an audience of 300,000 viewers over the past two weeks, according to Sports Media Watch.

According the the site, the Brewers-Phillies game last weekend on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball averaged a 0.7 rating and 1.11 million viewers. That was almost half the viewership the same weekend last year when the Padres-Dodgers played on ESPN and ESPN2 drawing 2.01 million sets of eyeballs.

ESPN's regular season coverage is now almost all Sunday night games, and no other games in the two-week time span hit 300,000 viewers either.

Only ESPN’s Virginia Tech-Tennessee college softball game, airing on April 21, was able to surpass that number at 343,000. It aired in the time slot that once hosted the MLB's Wednesday Night Baseball.

On other channels, FS1 got a 0.12 rating and 202,000 viewers for a White Sox-Twins game last weekend, and TBS saw 206,000 and 234,000 televisions tuned in to two Tuesday night games. The Braves-Dodgers met two weeks ago, and the Mets-Cardinals this past week.

That was an improvement over the season premier of the Padres-Giants game, which had 173,000 viewers.

"The rough start to the 2022 season comes on the heels of the woke league’s terrible 2021 ratings," writes Breitbart's Warner Todd Huston. "Last year’s All-Star Game, for instance, earned its second-lowest ratings of all-time."

That came after the game was moved from Atlanta to Denver and also moved the MLB draft out of Georgia after the state passed a new voting law disfavored by Democrats, including former gubernatorial candidate and Georgia political operative Stacey Abrams

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Major League Baseball has been unable to capture an audience of 300,000 viewers over the past two weeks, according to Sports Media Watch.
baseball, mlb, woke, tv ratings
263
2022-42-02
Monday, 02 May 2022 07:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved