Little League World Series Player in ICU After Fracturing Skull

A player at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed in the players dormitory and suffering a head injury.

But there are also tangible signs of hope in his recovery.

Easton Oliverson of Utah's Snow Canyon Little League fractured his skull when he fell, according to CNN.

The 12-year-old is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Sometime overnight Sunday or early Monday, Easton fell out of his bed while sleeping. After being tended to by teammates and tournament organizers, he was subsequently flown to the hospital for surgery to stop the bleeding and stabilize his vital signs.

After that, the team said Easton had been temporarily placed into a medically induced coma.

Easton's father, Jace Oliverson, an assistant coach on Snow Canyon's team, said in a statement: "There was a lot of blood in his brain and a lot of pressure being caused. He had what was called an epidural hematoma. He fractured his skull and in the meantime punctured an artery outside the brain which caused the bleeding."

An Instagram account (@MiraclesForTank) has been established to provide updates on Easton's condition. Among the posts from Tuesday, Easton's doctors began weaning him off painkillers and scaling back supplementary oxygen — with positive results.

Later, a neurosurgeon at the hospital reportedly told the Oliverson family that Easton's CT scan was "looking great."

In another sign of upbeat news, Easton reportedly had a physical response when speaking to a friend on the phone.

The Instagram post, chronicling that moment, said:"[The friend] told Easton to put his thumb up — and he did! His friend then told him to put his other thumb up — and he did that as well! We are so grateful for these little miracles."

Major League Baseball players have begun reaching out to Easton. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, the Little Leaguer's favorite ballplayer (according to ESPN), sent this personalized message via social media.

Also, a number of MLB and LLWS teams are wearing wristbands emblazoned with the #TeamEaston hashtag.

In its own statement, Little League International said: "As of the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16, Little League officials spoke with Easton's family and were pleased to hear that his medical team remains encouraged by his progress.

''At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery."

Little League International then added it would "support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation."

Snow Canyon's team will make its debut in the Little League World Series Friday afternoon. This trip to Williamsport marks the first LLWS appearance of any Utah club in the tournament's 75-year history.