Computer Glitch Stalls Calif. Bay Area BART Trains

Friday, 09 May 2025 12:52 PM EDT

A computer networking problem shut down Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains systemwide across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, stranding commuters for more than three hours.

All trains resumed service at 9:15 a.m. local time, KTVU reported.

BART first announced early Friday that the system was shut down due to a "train control system problem." Forty minutes later, BART announced a "computer network problem" had forced the suspension.

A BART spokesperson told NBC Bay Area that the control center was unable to power up from its overnight shutdown.

"It does happen from time to time, our system is over 50 years old," Alicia Trost told the outlet. "The good news is we're in the process of replacing it, and we have the funding to do so … and the federal government has made investments into our infrastructure. But it's awful news that the Bay Area can't rely on BART as of this moment."

Another spokesperson called it "frustrating" for commuters.

"And we know we're disappointing a lot of folks. We apologize for that. This is an anomaly for us, but we know that it doesn't help people today," Chris Filippi told KTVU.

BART transports more than 165,000 commuters on weekdays, according to KTVU.

Friday, 09 May 2025 12:52 PM
