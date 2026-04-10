Barron Trump Enters Booming Energy Drink Market

Barron Trump, President Donald Trump's youngest son, is preparing to join the lucrative energy drink market.

Barron Trump, 20, is stepping into the business world with a new beverage venture, signaling that the next generation of the Trump family is continuing its entrepreneurial legacy rather than focusing solely on politics, according to multiple reports including The New York Post and The Times of London.

Barron Trump is listed as a director of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., a Florida-based startup set to launch its first products in May 2026.

The company is debuting with pineapple- and coconut-flavored drinks, tapping into the fast-growing market for caffeinated alternatives to coffee.

Yerba mate, a traditional South American herbal tea, has surged in popularity among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z, for its natural caffeine content and perceived health benefits.

Barron Trump's choice to enter this space reflects shifting consumer trends and a keen business instinct.

The company, which has already raised $1 million from private investors, is positioning itself as a lifestyle brand rooted in South Florida culture.

Social media posts highlight a "perfect summer drink" image, complete with beach-themed marketing and a "Sunshine State" vibe, according to The Independent.

Barron Trump is working alongside four business partners, most of whom are longtime friends from his school days in Palm Beach.

The group appears to be leveraging personal connections and early investor backing to quickly scale the brand ahead of its launch.

While critics on the left have often dismissed Trump family ventures, Barron Trump's move underscores a broader reality: The energy drink market is booming.

Industry estimates place its global value at roughly $85 to $90 billion in 2025, with projections exceeding $125 billion in the coming years.

Barron Trump's entry into the sector also mirrors his father's long-standing focus on branding and consumer products.

President Trump has previously launched Trump Ice bottled water and Trump Vodka, while Eric Trump recently revived the vodka brand.

Unlike his father's high-profile political career, however, Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

That is beginning to change. Currently a sophomore at New York University's Stern School of Business, he is increasingly seen by insiders as a serious and focused young entrepreneur.

Those close to him describe Barron Trump as ambitious and business-minded, traits that align with the Trump family's reputation for deal-making. He has already explored ventures in cryptocurrency alongside his father and older brothers, reportedly helping expand the family's digital asset footprint.