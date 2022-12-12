Justice Barrett Hones in on Free Speech in Work on Same-Sex Weddings

The lead attorney representing Colorado web designer Lorie Smith before the Supreme Court this week said Justice Amy Coney Barrett "identified the real issue" in her case to refuse work on same-sex wedding websites.

Smith is a Littleton-based web and graphics designer represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom CEO and attorney Kristen Waggoner. Waggoner told the Washington Examiner that Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act caused "constitutional injury." It compelled her client to create messages of a lifestyle diametrically opposed to her religious faith.

"In terms of Justice Barrett's question, I thought that it identified the real issue here, which, again, is about what the message is and not who the person is," Waggoner said. She noted that Smith "serves everyone" and has previously worked on projects for LGBT clients.

During the oral arguments on Dec. 5, Barrett mirrored Waggoner's point that Smith's dispute is "about the message." Barrett posed a hypothetical scenario on whether Smith would design a website for a heterosexual couple getting married after a divorce. Waggoner said her client would likely opt out of the design for the couple.

Waggoner added that Justice Neil Gorsuch's arguments on Monday captured the root of Smith's argument when he compared the situation to speechwriters being forced to write something they oppose.

"What [Smith says] is 'We will not sell to anyone, anyone, a message that I disagree with as a matter of religious faith,'" Gorsuch said. "Just as a speechwriter says for the press release or the freelance writer says, 'I will not sell to anyone a speech that offends my religious beliefs.'"

Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson, D-Colo., defended the state's law on Monday. He argued that the free speech clause that Smith's company requests would have far-reaching ramifications beyond the unreasonable request Smith is making.

"The free speech clause exemption the company seeks here is sweeping because it would apply not just to sincerely held religious beliefs, like those of the company and its owner, but also to all sorts of racist, sexist, and bigoted views," Olson said.

Three of the court's Democratic-appointed justices shared similar concerns as Olson, including Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

"How about people who don't believe in interracial marriage or people who don't believe disabled people should be married?" Sotomayor asked. "Where's the line?"

The Biden administration and LGBT advocacy groups also supported Colorado's position. A ruling won't be made for a couple of months, at least before late June.