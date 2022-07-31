Sen. Barrasso: November Will Be 'Rejection Election' for Dems

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday slammed the Democrats’ proposed inflation legislation — and predicted November will be a “rejection election.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Barrasso called the deal to reign in inflation a “dying wish” of a party that knew it’s going to get trounced in the midterms.

“I believe inflation gets worse,” Barrasso asserted. “The experts who are looking at it believe … that the inflation will get worse. This is false advertising by Democrats. This is the last big wish, a dying wish of a party that knows they're going to get shellacked come November.”

According to Barrasso, the bill announced last week has “all the spending and the taxes in that they've been trying to get.”

“They want to raise taxes in the middle of a recession,” he said. “I know [President] Joe Biden says it's not a recession, but you Google recession, it's a recession. Two-thirds of the American people believe we're in a recession. They're living it. The other thing is they have a 725-page bill — and it's over a billion dollars a page. At the time when we're at 40-year-high inflation, this is going to make inflation worse.”

Barrasso insists that Democrats will regret the bill come November.

“This is going to be a rejection election,” he declared. “The American people are going to reject the Democrats and Joe Biden because of the things that you just mentioned; crushing inflation, chaos at the border, crime in the cities. This is a reason to eliminate and to remove and to defeat all of the Democrats who are on the ticket. We need to take the majority so we can stop this reckless agenda, radical agenda that the Democrats have. We need to get back to the job of building the economy, not building the government which is what… Democrats want to do.