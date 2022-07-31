×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barrasso | midterm election | reconciliation | tax

Sen. Barrasso: November Will Be 'Rejection Election' for Dems

Sen. Barrasso: November Will Be 'Rejection Election' for Dems
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy. (Nicholas Kamm-Pool/Betty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 31 July 2022 12:19 PM EDT

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday slammed the Democrats’ proposed inflation legislation — and predicted November will be a “rejection election.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Barrasso called the deal to reign in inflation a “dying wish” of a party that knew it’s going to get trounced in the midterms.

“I believe inflation gets worse,” Barrasso asserted. “The experts who are looking at it believe … that the inflation will get worse. This is false advertising by Democrats. This is the last big wish, a dying wish of a party that knows they're going to get shellacked come November.”

According to Barrasso, the bill announced last week has “all the spending and the taxes in that they've been trying to get.”

“They want to raise taxes in the middle of a recession,” he said. “I know [President] Joe Biden says it's not a recession, but you Google recession, it's a recession. Two-thirds of the American people believe we're in a recession. They're living it. The other thing is they have a 725-page bill — and it's over a billion dollars a page. At the time when we're at 40-year-high inflation, this is going to make inflation worse.”

Barrasso insists that Democrats will regret the bill come November.

“This is going to be a rejection election,” he declared. “The American people are going to reject the Democrats and Joe Biden because of the things that you just mentioned; crushing inflation, chaos at the border, crime in the cities. This is a reason to eliminate and to remove and to defeat all of the Democrats who are on the ticket. We need to take the majority so we can stop this reckless agenda, radical agenda that the Democrats have. We need to get back to the job of building the economy, not building the government which is what… Democrats want to do.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday slammed the Democrats' proposed inflation legislation - and predicted November will be a "rejection election."
barrasso, midterm election, reconciliation, tax
312
2022-19-31
Sunday, 31 July 2022 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved