×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barrasso | electric power outages

Sen. Barrasso Warns Electric Power Outages Are Looming

John Barrasso
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee at a Water and Power hearing on Capitol Hill on May 25. (Francis Chung/E&E News/POLITICO via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 05 June 2022 01:25 PM

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday sounded the alarm about looming electric power outages, urging Americans to brace for it.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Barrasso said though President Joe Biden has been advised of this, "he is missing it just like he did with the baby formula shortages."

"We're going to have power outages all across the country and specifically California's going to be the hit the worst," Barrasso said.

"We're going to have blackouts, we're going to have higher [electric power] cost," he warned. "People are going to be paying more for spotty service. He wants you to buy an electric car, I say you better buy an electric generator if you can do and afford that because his focus on wind and solar are, those are good, but it's not always there when you need it."

"He said we need more energy transmission lines," he continued. "I say we need more energy to transmit along those lines. But his attacks in terms of regulations and taxes in oil, gas and coal are making us have … less reliable energy in this country. And what we're seeing with these blackouts is the price people are going to have to pay, specifically in California, for signing up for the Green New Deal."

According to Barrasso, Biden is guilty of "economic malpractice" with his plan to fight inflation.

"It's not a plan, it's an embarrassment," he said, calling it "full of finger pointing, false accusations."

"He takes no responsibility for his economic malpractice, because that's what this is," he charged. "He's missed the diagnosis for over a year, and the American people have been suffering, and we've been suffering because he refuses to allow us to use the energy we have right here in America."

Barrasso said the United States needs to use American energy.

"We have it in the ground. He won't let us get it out," he said of Biden.

"I think Joe Biden actually wants high gasoline prices so he can force people into electric vehicles," he said, adding: "This is going to cost more jobs and cost people across the country more in terms of high cost."

"This is unmistakable evidence that the president, when he says, 'oh, I'm doing, quote, everything possible, closed quote,' to lower the cost of energy, is flat out lying to the American people, and there is no other way to say it," he fumed.

Barrasso said the United States can't afford more taxes.

"The American people cannot afford more taxes when they can't even afford to put food on the table, and the expenses today just to maintain where they were a year ago is $5,000 a year more today than it was last year," he said. "We have the energy in the ground, we need to use it. Once again Joe Biden is too slow to respond to the needs of the American people."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday sounded the alarm about looming electric power outages, urging Americans to brace for it.
barrasso, electric power outages
489
2022-25-05
Sunday, 05 June 2022 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved