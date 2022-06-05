Sen. Barrasso Warns Electric Power Outages Are Looming

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday sounded the alarm about looming electric power outages, urging Americans to brace for it.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Barrasso said though President Joe Biden has been advised of this, "he is missing it just like he did with the baby formula shortages."

"We're going to have power outages all across the country and specifically California's going to be the hit the worst," Barrasso said.

"We're going to have blackouts, we're going to have higher [electric power] cost," he warned. "People are going to be paying more for spotty service. He wants you to buy an electric car, I say you better buy an electric generator if you can do and afford that because his focus on wind and solar are, those are good, but it's not always there when you need it."

"He said we need more energy transmission lines," he continued. "I say we need more energy to transmit along those lines. But his attacks in terms of regulations and taxes in oil, gas and coal are making us have … less reliable energy in this country. And what we're seeing with these blackouts is the price people are going to have to pay, specifically in California, for signing up for the Green New Deal."

According to Barrasso, Biden is guilty of "economic malpractice" with his plan to fight inflation.

"It's not a plan, it's an embarrassment," he said, calling it "full of finger pointing, false accusations."

"He takes no responsibility for his economic malpractice, because that's what this is," he charged. "He's missed the diagnosis for over a year, and the American people have been suffering, and we've been suffering because he refuses to allow us to use the energy we have right here in America."

Barrasso said the United States needs to use American energy.

"We have it in the ground. He won't let us get it out," he said of Biden.

"I think Joe Biden actually wants high gasoline prices so he can force people into electric vehicles," he said, adding: "This is going to cost more jobs and cost people across the country more in terms of high cost."

"This is unmistakable evidence that the president, when he says, 'oh, I'm doing, quote, everything possible, closed quote,' to lower the cost of energy, is flat out lying to the American people, and there is no other way to say it," he fumed.

Barrasso said the United States can't afford more taxes.

"The American people cannot afford more taxes when they can't even afford to put food on the table, and the expenses today just to maintain where they were a year ago is $5,000 a year more today than it was last year," he said. "We have the energy in the ground, we need to use it. Once again Joe Biden is too slow to respond to the needs of the American people."