Barnard College Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit

By    |   Tuesday, 08 July 2025 03:02 PM EDT

Barnard College this week announced a settlement over a lawsuit brought by students accusing the school of failing to address antisemitic harassment during the pro-Palestinian protests that occurred at the school.

The lawsuit, filed against Barnard by StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice, Students Against Antisemitism, Inc., and various Barnard students, claimed that Barnard overlooked antisemitic harassment and discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students in the last year.

As part of the agreement, Barnard will prohibit protesters on campus from wearing face-covering masks and will not negotiate or engage with pro-Palestinian activist groups. The school has also agreed to appoint a Title VI coordinator to oversee how the school handles complaints of discrimination or harassment.

"Antisemitism, discrimination, and harassment in any form are antithetical to the values Barnard College champions," Barnard President Laura Ann Rosenbury said. "Today’s settlement reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a campus that is safe, welcoming, and inclusive for all members of our community."

"Barnard’s commitment to take meaningful actions to combat antisemitism demonstrates its leadership in the fight against antisemitism and upholding the rights of Jewish and Israeli students," said attorney Marc Kasowitz, who represents the plaintiffs.

"These commitments are not only the right thing to do, but are essential to creating a welcome and inclusive campus for all members of the Barnard community," he added. "I encourage other colleges and universities to do the right thing and follow Barnard’s lead."

The school will also allow students to take classes at the Jewish Theological Seminary, a conservative Jewish school in the city, at no additional cost and for credit.

"At a time when meaningful Jewish studies scholarship is more important than ever, we’re delighted to make it available to all who seek it and are especially pleased that Barnard students can now earn credit for their studies," Jewish Theological Seminary provost Jeffrey Kress added in a statement.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


