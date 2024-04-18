Rep. Omar's Daughter Disciplined After Protesting

The daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she was suspended from Barnard College after participating in a pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University.

"i'm an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege i have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings," Isra Hirsi wrote on X. "i just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide."

Hirsi added: "Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met. our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia's investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression."

Hirsi, 21, was part of a tent encampment organized to protest the war in Gaza. The camp included dozens of tents pitched on the campus' South Lawn.

Barnard in a statement said "a number of Barnard Senior Staff also went to the lawn to ask Barnard students participating in the encampment to leave and to advise Barnard students that they would be subject to sanctions at Barnard if they did not leave the encampment."