Charles Barkley: Eclipse Watchers Are 'Losers'

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 12:00 PM EDT

Broadcaster Charles Barkley, a former NBA star, called those who watched Monday's eclipse "losers."

Barkley's comments came on TBS during a halftime on-the-air conversation with co-broadcaster Ernie Johnson at the men's NCAA tournament championship game between Connecticut and Purdue.

"Were y'all some of them losers standing outside watching [the eclipse] today?" Barkley asked.

Johnson replied:  "They're not losers."

"Yes, they are. Hey, we've all seen darkness before. Stop it." Barkley shot back.

"Come on, Chuckster. Don't hate on the eclipse," Johnson said.

The clip was posted on X by Awful Announcing.

Connecticut won the game 75-60 to capture its second consecutive national title.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.



