Bari Weiss' Reported CBS Deal Sparks Liberal Outrage

Reports that journalist Bari Weiss is set to become editor-in-chief of CBS News have triggered a wave of criticism from liberal commentators, who argued the move signals a shift in the network's editorial direction, Newsweek reported Friday.

Paramount Skydance, which formed after Skydance Media's recent merger with Paramount Global, is reportedly completing a deal to bring Weiss on to lead CBS News.

Reaction was swift online.

Liberal journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote Thursday on X: "The same people who complained about liberal bias at the main TV networks when they were never run by anyone as ideologically biased and polarizing as Bari Weiss will have nothing to say now about this."

Comedian and lawyer Dean Obeidallah charged Thursday on X that Weiss had previously "tried to have college professors fired" over their criticisms of Israel. Obeidallah's remark likely refers to her student activism at Columbia University, where Weiss, as an undergraduate, was involved in campaigns targeting Arab-American professors whom she accused of bias. Weiss later denied such claims, telling critics in 2018, "I never advocated for anyone to be fired."

Political strategist Chris Sosa called the reported decision "catastrophic," writing Thursday on X: "If reports are true, what Paramount is about to do to CBS News is catastrophic. Right-wing actor Bari Weiss has no business leading any news organization, especially one that strives for objectivity. As a former journalist, I feel for all the seasoned professionals at CBS News."

Columnist David Klion argued last month in The Guardian that "If Weiss does join CBS, it will only formalize the role she has already carved out as the Trump administration's de facto ally in its effort to silence progressive and pro-Palestinian voices."

Former Obama administration spokesman and "Pod Save America" host Tommy Vietor warned of a broader media shift, writing Sept. 21 on X, "To sum it up: Murdochs and Trump supporters will own TikTok. Elon Musk owns Twitter. Mark Zuckerberg is an amoral choad who is for whoever is in power. Bari Weiss will run CBS News. ABC bends the knee to any threat. MSNBC is dying. Look at all the liberal media bias!"

Weiss, 41, founded The Free Press in 2021 after resigning from The New York Times, where she said she was "bullied" for her centrist and conservative-leaning views. She had previously worked at The Wall Street Journal and Tablet Magazine. Her Free Press platform has drawn attention for publishing pieces outside the mainstream liberal consensus.

The reported move comes amid major changes at Paramount. The company recently paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump, announced "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" will end in May, and saw longtime "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens resign citing editorial interference.

Reports also indicated Paramount Skydance is in talks to acquire Weiss' Free Press for up to $250 million, though it is unknown whether the outlet will remain independent or be absorbed.

If confirmed, Weiss would become one of the most prominent conservative-leaning figures in charge of a legacy broadcast news network, a shift critics said could alter CBS News' longstanding reputation.