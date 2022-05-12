×
Tags: barbie | mattel | wheelchair | prosthetic

Mattel's 'Inclusive' Doll Line Includes Barbie With Prosthetic Leg, Wheelchair

mattel's female us navy aviator barbie doll is pictured
Mattel's female U.S. Navy aviator Barbie doll. (Ted Shaffrey)

By    |   Thursday, 12 May 2022 04:12 PM

Mattel’s newest line of Barbies includes a doll with a prosthetic leg, one who uses a wheelchair and a male doll with vitiligo.

The 2022 Fashionistas line, out next month, will be the most diverse and inclusive set yet, according to Barbie.

"Barbie wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation, and as the most diverse doll line on the market, we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types, and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them," says Lisa McKnight, Mattel's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls.

Mattel worked with educational audiologist and hearing-loss advocate Dr. Jen Richardson for the Barbie with hearing aids.

“I’m honored to have worked with Barbie to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids," said Richardson. "It’s inspiring to see those who experience hearing loss reflected in a doll. I'm beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”

Barbie’s Fashionista line featured dolls with disabilities starting in 2019. The company describes its upcoming 175-look collection as its “most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions, to inspire even more stories.”

