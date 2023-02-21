Rep. Barbara Lee Announces Run for Senate Seat Held by Feinstein

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., on Tuesday announced that she's running for the upper chamber seat held by long-serving fellow Democrat and Californian Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The decision comes six days after Lee filed federal paperwork to enter the 2024 race, and adds a nationally recognized Black woman to a growing field that already includes two other House members.

"I'm running for US Senate because Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has accomplished real things and delivered real change. That's what I've done my entire career in public service, and it's what I'll do in the Senate," Lee said in a statement, The Hill reported.

"Californians have my word that, whether it's the climate crisis, solutions to homelessness, lifting people out of poverty, easing the burden on the middle class, protecting our Democracy, standing up for reproductive freedom, or ensuring our civil and human rights, I will never back down from fighting for what's right," she added.

Feinstein announced Feb. 14 she would not be seeking reelection.

Lee — the highest-ranking Black woman appointed to the House Democratic leadership, serving as co-chair of the Policy and Steering Committee — joins Democrat California Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff in the contest, who earlier announced their candidacies for the seat Feinstein has held for three decades.

California will hold its primary elections on March 5, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.